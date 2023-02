DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As we enter the Lenten season, you might be in need of some meatless alternatives for your Fridays! Luckily, Tyler, Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern shared their delightful Cajun Salmon Caeser Salad.

Along with the return of the salmon to their menu, customers can purchase fish and chips, fish tacos, Mahi Mahi and many other delicious options!

Click the video above to follow along with the recipe of their house made Caeser dressing.