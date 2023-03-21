DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you a pizza fan? Do you enjoy thin crust, pan tossed and meat lovers pizzas? If so, this is the perfect event for you.

Brian Johnson with Yellow Cab Tavern spoke with us about all the pizza themed options available for us to enjoy at the first ever Dayton Pizza Fest, which takes place this month. There will be music, lots of food trucks and every single type of pizza you can imagine.

Bring your friends, family and even your pets!

This event is on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Yellow Cab Tavern located at 700 E. 4th Street, Dayton, OH 45402.