DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Are you looking for a unique Easter basket or card to give to friends and family for the upcoming holiday? Well look no further as Lula Bell has the perfect hand-crafted items with a special touch.

Amy Gantt joined us to share some of the bunny, egg, and pastel themed options! She also encouraged customers to participate in their Connection Project, which shares daily reminders to send a card or kind note to a friend or family member.

Be sure to visit their website to make your next purchase.