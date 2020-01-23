Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Crisis in the Middle East
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Miracle Method
US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on ‘birth tourism’
Jim Lehrer of the ‘MacNeil-Lehrer Report’ dies at 85
Truck crashes into Springfield school
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
7th Ranked Flyers blast Bonnies for 8th straight win
Top Stories
Miamisburg named team of the week
Flyers in AP top 10 for first time since 1967
The Cat Comeback: Pitcher aims to rewrite the end of her Olympic story
Reds Caravan visits Dayton
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Custodians recognized for rescuing family from burning home
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Veteran Career Fair
Top Stories
Janet Balsbaugh’s Hearty Soup
Top Stories
Dunkin’ opens new location in Middletown
Calypso Smokehouse And Grill featured at Winter Restaurant Week
Realistic Vacation Budgeting
Carroll’s Call For Talent
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump
1
of
/
2
Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now
2
of
/
2
Dunkin’ opens new location in Middletown
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Jan 23, 2020 / 03:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 23, 2020 / 03:43 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Missing person search leads to discovery of car in lake at Buck Creek State Park
Driver injured after rollover crash in Trotwood
Nan Whaley joins 2 NEWS Today to talk Mayor's conference
Suspect arrested after Pizza Hut robbery in Harrison Township
Closing Dayton club causing concern for nightlife options
Preschool Promise students more prepared for kindergarten, officials say
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Washington Twp. woman collects suitcases for foster kids
Cincinnati Zoo t-shirts created to benefit Australia bushfire relief
More As Seen on 2 NEWS