DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dublin Pub joins us in the Living Dayton Kitchen to share a delicious pasta dish, perfect for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day festivities! Owner, Steve Tieber, and General Manager owner and Chef Tony Good shared this hearty meal, perfectly paired with the flavors and drinks of the Irish holiday.

Chef Tony’s creation, the Prime Rib Pasta, is made up of Sliced prime rib, applewood smoked bacon, spinach & tomatoes with a Cajun cream sauce on penne pasta.

The weekend of St. Patrick’s Day is filled with fun, as it is Dublin Pub’s 25th Anniversary and Ohio’s Largest St. Patrick’s Day, starting on Thursday, March 16th for lunch, and going all the way until Saturday the 18th.

Watch the video above or visit the website for tickets and further details.