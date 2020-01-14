“Dry January” Mocktails

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –

Blueberry Cream

1.5 oz. blueberry juice OR 8-10 blueberries

2 zests of lemon

4-6 oz. cream soda

Glass: Tall

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Lemon zest

Place the blueberry juice OR blueberries and the lemon zest into a mixing tin. Muddle the lemon zest to release the citrus oil into the juice. Then add ice and shake the mixture together for 15 – 20 seconds. Strain the mixture into the tall glass over fresh ice. Top with the cream soda and stir until well mixed. Garnish with the lemon zest and serve.