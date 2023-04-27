DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Start your engines! Because the Indy 500 is quickly approaching. But, before the race, comes the journey. The CW and VICE present a new series, 100 Days to Indy, following the drivers and teams, headed for the greatest spectacle in racing.

Josef Newgarden is gearing up for the biggest prize in all of racing …The Indy 500! He chatted with the Living Dayton team about what drives him to keep going in this race.

The series premiere airs Thursday, April 27th, 9 p.m. on The CW.

For more details, watch the video above!