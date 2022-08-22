DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching.

Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.

All proceeds benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, helping the fight against blood cancer. This cause is near to DiGiorgio’s heart, as he is a survivor of Non-hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I was diagnosed and treated my freshman year of high school,” DiGiorgio said. “And I’m also a member of the executive committee for the Light the Night Walk here in Dayton.”

With food trucks, live music, and other vendors, this Cruise is sure to entertain. If the car show isn’t enough to reel you in, the event also has raffle tickets for a lineup of prizes:

Full vehicle set of Forgeline Flow Formed Series F01 wheels or $2000 towards purchase of forged series wheels

4 Adrenaline Passes to Full Throuttle Indoor Karting Track

Full vehicle exterior detail by BShiny Detailing

“Driven By Hope” will take place on August 28th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This segment was sponsored by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group.