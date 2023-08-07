DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beers, brats and bunches of fun! Founded in 1983, Dayton’s Germanfest Picnic is a 3-day celebration of the Miami Valley’s rich German heritage!

The GermanFest Picnic will feature a robust selection of draft German, craft, and domestic beers and spirits. John Koerner shared the details on the beverages that folks can expect over the weekend.

A range of styles from lagers to seasonals including Oktoberfest beer will be offered, including German brews as available. German wines and Jaegermeister are available in three biergartens – including one featuring local craft beers and spirits.

GermanFest Picnic will be held in historic St. Anne’s Hill, surrounding the grounds of the Dayton Liederkranz Turner, located at 1400 E. Fifth Street, Dayton. Free Parking is available on Saturday and Sunday at the Stivers HS parking lots and all weekend long at the SOITA parking lots, at the corner of Keowee and Fifth Streets.

