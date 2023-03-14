DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We have exciting news for all baseball fans! The Dayton Dragons baseball team has announced the first day when you can purchase single-game tickets. Ticket sales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. The Dragons open their 66-game home schedule at Day Air Ballpark on April 11 against Great Lake.

Tom Nichols not only shared the upcoming baseball schedule, but also discussed the entertainment highlights and special performances that fans should anticipate.

Tickets can be purchased through the Dragons box office by calling 937-228-2287, online at daytondragons.com.