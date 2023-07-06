DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dragons 5K is almost here! Brandy Guinaugh with the Dayton Dragons joined us to share some important race information.

The 13th annual Dragons 5K is set to take place on Saturday, July 15 beginning at 8 a.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

Be sure to register soon, because through Saturday, July 8 the price is $30, but then rises to $35.

And just for registering for the Dragons 5K, participants will receive a swag bag that includes a Dragons 5K t-shirt, a finisher’s medal, a Dragons hat and four tickets to a future game.

