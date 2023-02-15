DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Combining music and bingo, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership will be holding a fun, musical fundraiser.

On Feb. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Downtown Tipp City Partnership will be hosting Music Bingo!

According to Executive Director Kim Bulgin, Music Bingo is just like regular bingo but you get to guess songs! A DJ will play tunes and knowing the song title and artist can win you gift cards to shops in Downtown Tipp City.

Kim said Music Bingo is for people of all ages. The DJ will play songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s!

Along with the gift card prizes, you can win raffle baskets from raffle tickets and enter the 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds from the event will go back into the Downtown Tipp City Partnership so they keep putting on fun events and supporting Downtown Tipp City.

