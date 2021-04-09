Downtown Dollars Spring Sale!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Allison Swanson of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. She explains the Friday deal that you can snag alongside your Downtown Dollars.

Bonus Buy DEAL: Buy $50 in Downtown Dollars, get $25 for free

“Downtown Dollars is one e-gift card that is redeemable at 70 participating businesses in downtown Dayton, including restaurants, pubs, retailers and services. A full list of the businesses and a link to purchase Downtown Dollars is available at www.downtowndayton.org/dollars.”

