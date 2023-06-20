DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You can now sip your way through Downtown Dayton in the newly expanded Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area! Jessica Sands with the Downtown Dayton Partnership shared everything you need to know.

After being approved by the State of Ohio Liquor Control Board, Dayton’s expanded DORA has officially launched!

The new boundaries extend from Fifth Street in the Oregon District to Riverscape MetroPark, including the area between Wilkinson Street and Keowee Street.

The newly expanded DORA will operate seven days a week from noon until midnight. Patrons 21 years and older can purchase alcoholic beverages in a designated cup from a permitted establishment and then carry them outside within the boundaries.

For more information about the DORA, click here.