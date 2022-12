DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jessica Sands from the Downtown Dayton Partnership joined us to talk about First Friday!

The very first Frist Friday of 2023 is set for Jan. 6, 2023!

Jessica talked about all the places you can go and deals you can snag in Dayton on First Friday. For example, you can dine in an igloo at the Mudlick Taphouse, enjoy happy specials at numerous restaurants and get deals when you shop locally!

