DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Dayton Partnership is inviting visitors to enjoy free lunchtime programming throughout the summer during The Square Is Where events.

Jessica Sands with the Downtown Dayton Partnership joined the Living Dayton team and suggested taking a break and bringing lunch to Courthouse Square for an afternoon of free outdoor seating and entertainment from May to September.

The official kickoff party on Wednesday, May 3, will have entertainment, food trucks, and giveaways. The first 50 people to visit the DDP table on Courthouse Square during the kickoff party will receive a The Square Is Where lunch bag with $10 Downtown Dollars inside.

Guests can enter to win tickets to see Disney’s “Frozen” at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.

The Square Is Where runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays on Courthouse Square, located at 23 N. Main Street.