Thousands of people call Downtown Dayton home. If you’re looking to make the move into the heart of the Gem City, one event is inviting you to take a look inside the homes in the area.

During the free Downtown Dayton Housing Tour from 1-5 p.m. this Saturday, participants will be able to check out 14 different apartments to see what could be their future.

“It’s a way for the community to come down and explore different unique housing options,” said Lynn Robertson of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

Many of the apartments being shown on the tour are currently available, while some are still in development and won’t be on the market for a few months. The tour will visit St. Clair, Firebox District, Oregon District, Oregon East and Water Street District.

Organizers hope this year’s event can equal or top the first one, held in 2019.

“We had some folks signing leases within, like, the days and weeks following the event,” said Jessica Sands of the DDP.

Sands said that with the number of apartment options that have gone on the market since 2019, the DDP is anticipating larger crowds and increased excitement.

The tour will be preceded at noon by a residential panel with actual Downtown residents. They will answer questions and offer their personal likes and, yes, dislikes about living in the area.

Why has the residential boom continued, even after the pandemic?

“I think it’s just so much fun just to be so close to everything,” said Sands.

Robertson agreed, “Dayton’s just a great place to live.”