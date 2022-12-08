DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the gift giving season in full swing, now is the time to find the perfect unique gifts for your loved ones. Thanks to Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) supporting local businesses is easy with their 2022 Downtown Dayton Holiday Gift Guide.

The interactive, digital catalog features more than 100 ideas organized into easy-to-navigate categories. There’s an array of gift ideas for every person in your life. From art to tangible goods, food and beverage options, as well as experiences and activities, you can check everyone off of your shopping list.

If you’re not sure what to get that hard-to-shop-for person on your list, Downtown Dollars make an easy gift, perfect for anyone!

New this year: the Peppermint Trail collection. Businesses highlight their red and white striped seasonal goods. Peppermint flavored, scented, and themed gifts are marked with a peppermint design inside the gift guide.

Click the video above for more details!