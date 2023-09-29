DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re thinking of downsizing your home, Downsize Allies works to make that as easy as possible.

Denise Swick with Downsize Allies and Swick Real Estate Group says it’s better to downsize sooner rather than later. Common reasons to downsize could be for financial reasons and lifestyle changes but disaster could strike if you wait too long.

She said many people consider downsizing for financial reasons, amount of upkeep and lifestyle changes. Denise said this home in particular had “big-ticket items that needed to be fixed, like the roof,” which is why the owner decided to take advantage of Swick Realty’s guaranteed buy program.

This program allows clients to see if they qualify to receive an offer from an investor. This is a way of allowing a client to sell their home without having to go through the traditional route of selling their house. This might be a fitting option for those who don’t want to deal with uncertain timelines.

*This segment is sponsored by Downsize Allies and Swick Real Estate Group.*