DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Downsizing your home can be a stressful experience, especially when you are mourning the loss of a loved one. Fortunately for the Miami Valley, there are resources available to you at your fingertips!

President and Owner of Downsize Allies Denise Swick visited Living Dayton on Tuesday with her dear friend and client Marge Cook! Cook says she unexpectedly lost her husband in 2021 and for two years, she felt like the world was on her shoulders until she called Downsize Allies. Swick and her team moved swiftly into action to get Cook the resources, help and love she needed dealing with downsizing her home.

Downsize Allies’ Custom Community Locator helps you find Independent, Assisted, Memory Care and 55+ Living Communities for your next home at zero cost. Plus, the Concierge Contractor Coordination will help you connect with Downsize Allies’ best and trusted service providers to simplify your move.



For more information and to hear Cook’s testimony, click here or watch the video above!

***This segment was sponsored by Downsize Allies***