DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re thinking of downsizing your home, Downsize Allies is here to make that process as easy as possible. Common reasons to downsize could be for financial reasons and lifestyle changes but disaster could strike if you wait too long.

Denise Swick, President and Owner of The Swick Real Estate Group and Downsize Allies, joined Living Dayton on Thursday and says downsizing your home in general can be extremely daunting, but two programs could be their best option available.

First, the Custom Community Locator takes the stress off older residents who are downsizing and helps them move into independent living, assisted living, memory care or 55+ communities. Secondly, their Gap Financing Program allows them to unlock your finances placed in home equity and use it as a loan instead to help downsize you right away.

For every year you live in your home, Swick says it’ll take a week to pack things up to move. However, Downsize Allies have plenty of amenities to help the process including providing movers, packers, estate sale organizers and more!



