DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Yellow Springs Street Fair features over 250 vendors, 65 Shops and Eateries, and live music, so this is one event that folks won’t want to miss! Event Director, Joslyn Miller shared details on this event.

Mills Park Hotel is the Presenting Sponsor of the Yellow Springs Street Fair – in partnership with the Yellow Springs Area Chamber of Commerce and Wagner Subaru.

With a special brunch at Ellie’s Restaurant at Mills Park Hotel, there will be plenty to eat. If you’re worried about where to park, Joslyn said there will be a free shuttle service from Yellow Springs High School and Young’s Jersey Dairy all day.

Yellow Springs Street Fair is happening Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their Music & Beer Fest is planned for 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

