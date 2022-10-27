DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – There are foundations and tinted moisturizers on the market, but Tint and Tighten is a new invention in beauty. It’s a Tinted Cream that will replace your tinted moisturizer and foundation around your eye area.

Lifestyle Consultant Alexa Lee shared the beauties of this cream and showed the beauty it can bring to your skin!

It’s the first tinted cream that reduces the appearance of puffiness or bags under the eyes and visibly smooths away wrinkles around the eyes, and it hides dark circles and enlarged pores.

*This segment is sponsored by Tint and Tighten*