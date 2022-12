DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Donnell Rawlings is in town, living in Yellow Springs now! Luckily for all Miami Valley residents, that means a great comedy show is on its way… Donnell will be performing at Wiley’s Comedy Club for one night only! You can catch him Wednesday, December 28th at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online only, and doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction