YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Actor and comedian Donnell Rawlings joined the Living Dayton team to talk about an upcoming event: Donnell Land!

The 3rd annual Donnell Land will be taking place this Memorial Day weekend, and it’s an event you do not want to miss.

Donnell said the weekend kicks off with a show at the Clark State Performing Arts Center in Springfield called “Donnell Rawlings and Friends.” It takes place on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday there will be a kickball game in Yellow Springs and on Monday, you can join in a float down the Mad River!

Donnell said this all started through his connection to Dave Chappelle and that his goal is just to give everyone a great time.

“I’m just really excited that we’re bridging the gap between the old and the young to create some everlasting memories,” said Donnell.

For more information about Donnell Land, click here.