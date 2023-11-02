DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re looking for a fun and economical way to dispose of your pumpkins, Five River MetroParks is featuring their Pumpkin Drop-off event! MetroPark’s Outreach and Engagement Specialist Sheana Johnson joined Living Dayton’s Patio on Thursday with tips to make disposal easy and fun.

From now through November, you’re invited to visit the Carriage Hill MetroPark’s Historical Farm in Huber Heights to feed the horses on site! Pumpkins must be paint, bleach and wax free so the farm animals can safely snack on the pumpkins but any that aren’t eaten will be used for compost!

Details:

Carriage Hill MetroPark’s historical farm

7850 Shull Rd.. Huber Heights

Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Saturday- Sunday 10 a.m. – 5p.m.

(937) 275- PARK

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!