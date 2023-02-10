DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Share the love this Valentine’s Day by donating blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center.

Mark Pompilio with Dayton CBC said giving blood truly is a gift of love — which is perfect for Valentine’s Day!

Anyone who registers to donate at the Donation Center through Saturday, Feb. 11 will be entered to win a date night gift basket. The basket includes a $200 gift card to Cooper’s Hawk, two tickets to the Great Escape Room Dayton and Winan’s chocolates.

Mark said there is a critical need for O- and B- blood and the Dayton CBC is in need of help. You can register to donate blood here.

