DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital and 4 Paws for Ability have partnered together to create the Canine Copilot program!

According to Syndey Conner, Addie has been going to work with her every day for a year now! Being what is known as a “facility dog,” Addie brings comfort and support to children at the hospital.

Facility dogs can help calm patients during procedures, encourage them to get up and move when they’re feeling sick and even provide comfort. Sydney said every day is different for Addie!

For more information about the Canine Copilot program, click here.