DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - With Halloween approaching, you may be thinking about the tricks and treats you would like to distribute to little 'ghouls and goblins' in your neighborhood. However, for many parents, the idea of their child having an allergic reaction to sweet treats is frightening. The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to reduce these potentially life-threatening accidents.

The Food Allergy Research Education organization (FARE) is the world's largest funder of food allergy research. On Halloween, their goal through the Teal Pumpkin Project is to give the 1 in 13 children who have food allergies opportunities for fun treats while avoiding an allergic reaction.