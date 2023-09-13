DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One deep-sea, delicious event is bringing the delectable flavors of the ocean to Dayton! Brian Johnson and James Burton with Pizza Bandit shared the details on Dayton Seafood Fest 2023!

Yellow Cab Tavern is celebrating 10 years with their Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies with specialty food fests all year round, one being Seafood Fest!

Entry is free to the festival, which will take place at Yellow Cab Tavern on Sept 15th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

With tons of vendors serving up fish, crab, lobster and other seafood dishes, this is one food truck rally that you won’t want to miss!

There will be many trucks there, from the Naughty Lobster and Cousin Maine Lobster to Little Boijon Asian Cuisine and Back Yard Smoke and Grill, all flavors will be present. Don’t miss Pizza Bandit’s Shrimp Scampi pizza!​

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.