DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – From a T-Rex to a Triceratops, Dinosaur Adventure has it all! Dinosaur Trainer, Brandon Williams joined us in the studio with his reptilian friend, 4-month old Theo!

Dayton Convention Center will be transformed into a world looking like Jurassic Park, taking us back from 2022 to the prehistoric ages.

Williams said that Theo isn’t the only dinosaur visitors will be able to see. With over 30 animatronic dinosaurs in what would’ve been their natural habitats.

“We have information boards,” Williams said. “They can learn about what Jurassic period they came from, what the weather was like, who their predators were.”

Visitors interested in attending can purchase tickets online or at the box office.