DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Love is in the air, and you might be looking for the perfect meal for your Valentine. But not to worry, Azra Kaurin of Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine is here to provide the best dinner for two that your sweetheart could dream of!

She made Baked Salmon fresh herbs and vegetables in Parchment, and for dessert, made chocolate covered oranges!

For dinner:

2 8 oz. Atlantic Salmon skinless

1 organic lemon

4 tbs. olive oil

Small baby zucchini, broccolini, asparagus or carrots

Salt and pepper

Fresh herbs dill, thyme or rosemary

Parchment papers

Green lettuce

For dessert:

2 Sumo mandarins

8 oz. Good dark chocolate

Pistachio, pecan, decorative sprinkles