DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Love is in the air, and you might be looking for the perfect meal for your Valentine. But not to worry, Azra Kaurin of Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine is here to provide the best dinner for two that your sweetheart could dream of!
She made Baked Salmon fresh herbs and vegetables in Parchment, and for dessert, made chocolate covered oranges!
For dinner:
- 2 8 oz. Atlantic Salmon skinless
- 1 organic lemon
- 4 tbs. olive oil
- Small baby zucchini, broccolini, asparagus or carrots
- Salt and pepper
- Fresh herbs dill, thyme or rosemary
- Parchment papers
- Green lettuce
For dessert:
- 2 Sumo mandarins
- 8 oz. Good dark chocolate
- Pistachio, pecan, decorative sprinkles