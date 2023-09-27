DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Nothing screams new fall favorites than Dewey’s Smashing Pumpkin Pizza! Regional Manager Scott Patterson visited Living Dayton on Wednesday featuring their signature fall menu items.

Patterson combined a whipped pumpkin ricotta base, mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted shallots and toasted pumpkin seeds to combine pizza and fall into one meal! Plus, Dewey’s Pizza is also featuring a Harvest Salad on their fall menu which includes field greens, toasted pumpkin seeds, figs, Boursin cheese, Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon and a housemade apple cider vinaigrette dressing!



For more information, click here or watch the video above!