Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
2019 – A Year in Review
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Home For The Holidays
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Trotwood Mayor’s resolutions for the city in 2020
Police release bodycam footage, 911 calls of Lancaster pizzeria hostage situation, shooting
Butler County Sheriff’s Office to offer free CCW classes to churches
Suspect arrested following armed robbery at Xenia McDonald’s
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
OSU’s Dobbins leaving for NFL draft
Top Stories
Raiders earn 12-point win over Milwaukee
Toppin scores 31 to lead #20 Dayton past North Florida
One and done: Browns fire Kitchens
Fond farewell: Andy Dalton leads Bengals over Browns
Community
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Typist receives service pin for 40 years of dedication to Dayton Police
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Simply Savory by Rachel
Top Stories
Dewberry 1850
Top Stories
Running Start to 2020
Peace Within 111
Hiring A Business Coach
New Year’s Eve Cocktails
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Dewberry 1850
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Dec 31, 2019 / 01:13 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 31, 2019 / 01:13 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Crews battle shed fire in Darke County
Video
Dayton market robbed at gunpoint
Video
Two in custody after chase ends with car crashing into Northridge home
Video
Local religious groups discuss safety measures, stopping hate after violent attacks
Video
Third St. bridge closures
Video
OSP presents 'Saved by the Belt' award to seat belt users
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Miami Twp. looking for survey feedback from residents
NORAD prepares to track Santa
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN