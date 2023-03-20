DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women, not just nationally, but on a global level.

As a goal to increase women’s heart health awareness, Women of Impact is a catalyst for change and committed to providing awareness and resources to improve cardiovascular health of women globally.

Meghan Ewing from the Women of Impact campaign joined us to discuss her personal story and why she chose to become a woman of impact and how people can get involved.

Click here to learn more about their mission and find out how you can become a part of the movement.