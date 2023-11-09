DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Grab a seat for Archbishop Carroll High School’s fall play, “You Can’t Take It with You.”

This classic tale is a show that will have you laughing all night long. from start to finish. Actresses, Lily Wittman and Nora Sableski shared details on the upcoming show.

Opening night is Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m. The show continues on Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m. and closes on Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the main office or by calling (937) 253-8188 x329.

Watch the video above to hear more about the show!