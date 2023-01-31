DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s National Plan a Vacation Day but you don’t have to go too far to have a good time!

The City of Dayton and the Miami Valley have so much to offer, said Jacquelyn Powell with the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Using the 2023 Dayton Visitor Guide you can find over 70 hotels, various activities and itineraries.

Jacquelyn urged people to use their vacation time! Using vacation time can be so important for physical and mental health.

Take a breather and find out how you can plan your “staycation” using the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau website.

