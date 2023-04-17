DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Some delicious dishes arrived in the Living Dayton Kitchen! De’Lish shared some of their top menu items: their turkey burger, Southwest rolls, and sweet potato bread pudding.

Chef “G,” Gerard Arnold, showed the tasty treats and ingredients that go into these dishes.

The southwest chicken eggroll is filled with chicken, cheese, peppers, corn, black beans and topped off with a house-made dill ranch.

For the main course, their house seasoned ground turkey burger is topped with white American cheese, a fried green tomato, mixed greens, house-made roasted pepper aioli, red onion and served with house fries.

You can’t finish without a meal without a treat! Their house made sweet-potato bread pudding is topped with a house-made rum sauce, blueberries and powdered sugar.

The key ingredient? Love! And some special secret sauces, as well!