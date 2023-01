DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Maybe you’re hoping to change your lifestyle in 2023. 4th and State makes it easy for you to switch your diet to vegan!

Chad Goodwin shared their mushroom Philly cheesesteak, and their buffalo tempeh wrap with fries – all of which are completely vegan!

4th and State is a Family-Owned Vegan Diner and Restaurant in Downtown Columbus. They offer traditional American diner fare made from plant-based ingredients.