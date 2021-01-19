Delicious & Nutritious Smoothie Add-Ins

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with the owner of The Greene Canteen, Brittany Baum. She shares the best smoothie add-ins to help you stay on top of your health.

  • ACTIVATED CHARCOAL – Assist kidney function by filtering out undigested toxins and drugs; disrupt intestinal gas; can interact with and absorb a range of toxins, drugs, viruses, bacteria, fungus, and chemicals found in water; a suitable treatment for diarrhea; teeth whitening and oral health; can help draw microparticles, such as dirt, dust, chemicals, toxins, and bacteria, to the surface of the skin, to make removing them easier; deodorant (AC is also reported to be able to absorb excess moisture and control humidity levels at a micro level.); may have an antibacterial effect by absorbing harmful microbes from wounds.
  • CHIA SEEDS – Massive amount of nutrients with Very Few Calories; Chia Seeds Are Loaded With Antioxidants; Almost All the Carbs in Them Are Fiber; Chia Seeds Are High in Quality Protein; The High Fiber and Protein Content in Chia Seeds May Help You Lose Weight; Chia Seeds Are High in Omega-3 Fatty Acids; Chia Seeds May Lower Your Risk of Heart Disease; They’re High in Many Important Bone Nutrients; Chia Seeds May Reduce Blood Sugar Levels; They May Reduce Chronic Inflammation

