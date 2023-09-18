DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Want a meal that’s both delicious and nutritious? Rosebud’s Real Food aims to give delectable flavors while nourishing your body with organic & natural ingredients.

Amber Stephenson with Rosebud’s Real Food shared a flavorful Chili recipe, made with their Maria’s Chili seasoning. Using natural, homemade ingredients, like pumpkin, salsa, and chicken bone broth, this hearty meal will fuel your body and your tastebuds!

For those needing a sweet treat after the savory soup, try Rosebud’s apple butter! Use pretzels for easy dipping and a tasty crunch.

