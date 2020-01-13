Live Now
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming live now

Decoy Art Studio

Living Dayton
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Learn about the upcoming classes at Decoy Art Studio!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS