Declutter with Holiday Light Recycling

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks and Cohen Recycling are making the holidays greener by providing bins at six MetroParks locations where residents can drop off holiday lights to be recycled. Grace chats with Tim Pritchard all about it!

“Drop off unwanted lights at any of the following MetroParks locations through Sunday, Jan. 31. Light strands should be loose and not in bags or boxes. Drop-off locations are contactless, but residents are reminded to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings if they encounter other park-goers who aren’t in their households.”