DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Downtown Tipp City is decking their halls for the holiday season. The 32nd annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering takes place Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 13, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Kim Bulgin with ​Downtown Tipp City Partnership and Living Simply Soap Owner, Tanya Brown shared details on the holly, jolly event.

With a merry and bright atmosphere, shopkeepers will have wintery treats, gift options, and festive decorations.

With a community tree lighting and a visit from Santa Claus reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, this event is not one to miss. The Yuletide Winter’s Gathering reels you in with hot dogs, hot chocolate, kettle corn, and a petting zoo.

For more details, visit their website, or click the video above.