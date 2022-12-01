DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Our friend Jessica Sands with the Downtown Dayton Partnership joined us to talk about First Friday and Family Fun Days!

The first Friday of every month is always a celebration in Dayton, but this month there’s going to be a festive twist.

December’s First Friday will feature entertainment on entertainment with fun for all ages! There will be special holiday shopping deals with items for anyone on your list.

Family Fun Days will also happen every weekend in December, said Jessica. This upcoming Saturday there will be the Family Movie Series at The Neon as well as Uno’s Pizza with Santa!

