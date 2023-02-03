DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you want to make some sweets for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day, Shanisty Ireland, lifestyle and food influencer, shares some delicious recipes filled with decadence, chocolate and a whole love of love.

Recipe ingredients are listed below:

Chocolate Brownie Tart with Bon Dévil Choc Ganache Topping

  •  2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • 6 tbsp butter
  • 3 eggs, room temperature
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp instant coffee granules
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • ½ cup flour
  • ¼ tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • Bon Dévil Chocolate ganache

Graeter’s Love Boat Sundae

  • 1 Pint of Graeter’s Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
  • 1 Pint of Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
  • Whipped cream
  • Hot fudge
  • Chocolate sprinkles
  • Dessert bowls
  • Heart candies

Buckeye Cotton Candy Cosmo

  • 3 oz Buckeye Vodka
  • 1-2 handfuls of cotton candy
  • 3 oz Cranberry juice
  • 1 oz Cointreau
  • 1 oz Lime juice