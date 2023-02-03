DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you want to make some sweets for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day, Shanisty Ireland, lifestyle and food influencer, shares some delicious recipes filled with decadence, chocolate and a whole love of love.
Recipe ingredients are listed below:
Chocolate Brownie Tart with Bon Dévil Choc Ganache Topping
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 6 tbsp butter
- 3 eggs, room temperature
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp instant coffee granules
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ½ cup flour
- ¼ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- Bon Dévil Chocolate ganache
Graeter’s Love Boat Sundae
- 1 Pint of Graeter’s Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
- 1 Pint of Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
- Whipped cream
- Hot fudge
- Chocolate sprinkles
- Dessert bowls
- Heart candies
Buckeye Cotton Candy Cosmo
- 3 oz Buckeye Vodka
- 1-2 handfuls of cotton candy
- 3 oz Cranberry juice
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 1 oz Lime juice