Brian Johnson shared the details on the weekend full of good music! Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company will host their 4th annual Dead of Winter: a two night celebration of the music of the Grateful Dead!

This night of terrific tunes is taking place at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company in Springfield on Friday, January 26th and Saturday, January 27th beginning at 6:30pm. It will feature live music from Grateful Dead tribute and cover bands, Terrapin Moon and The Dead Revival Band over two nights.

Tickets are available in advance here, with single-day tickets going for $10 and two-day tickets for $15. Single-day tickets will also be available at the door for $13. Folks can purchase tickets in advance until Thursday, January 25 at midnight.

