DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– One of the best authentic Filipino restaurants visited Living Dayton Kitchen on Friday! Dayton’s Lumpia Queen’s Head Chef Cathy Roberts made their signature Chicken Pancit meal which will also be featured in Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition this weekend!

Inspired by her mother’s recipe, Roberts mixed delicious tenner seasoned chicken with canton noodles, rice noodles, cabbage, green beans, mixed bell peppers, carrots and onions. Roberts suggests cooking the noodles until they’re almost clear to avoid overcooking.



