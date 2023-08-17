DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton’s Jiva Med Spa will be hosting a free body sculpting demo on August 23! Their famous Emsculpt Tour Bus gives people the opportunity to not only experience different body sculpting services but to meet with experts who can help you navigate the journey with you.

Dr. Rakesh Nanda is the Medical Director and CEO of Jiva Med Spa in Columbus and Dayton, and he personally interacts with every patient who walks through his practice doors. Although Dr. Nanda has an extensive history of traditional medical experience, his passion lies in helping people live beautifully through aesthetic medicine and therapeutic medical spa treatments.



For more information, watch the video above or click here!