DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton’s GermanFest Picnic is set to kickoff next weekend and they’re in search of volunteers!

Volunteers Sylvie Schrumpf and Stefanie Berry visited Living Dayton on Monday to encourage families to enjoy the rich German culture in the Dayton community.

One of the largest expo’s set to take place is the Fashion Show on Saturday, August 12 at 2:30. Schrumpf says she’s hoping to inspire generations of German families by showcasing authentic German fashions and how to incorporate them in current day trends.

GermanFest Picnic will be held in historic St. Anne’s Hill, surrounding the grounds of the Dayton Liederkranz Turner, located at 1400 E. Fifth Street, Dayton. Free Parking is available on Saturday and Sunday at the Stivers HS parking lots and all weekend long at the SOITA parking lots, at the corner of Keowee and Fifth Streets. Watch for the yellow signs!

For more information, watch the video or above or click here.